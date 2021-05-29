Good news was announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting: concerts in the park and movies are resuming in summer.
Concerts
The first concert will be a drive-through event and the remaining six will return home to Veterans Park.
The Latin and salsa band Sanora Pa Gosa will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the parking lot on Boys Republic and Shoppes drives. Gates open at 5 p.m. Reservations are required at chi nohills.org/events. Tickets are free.
The following six concerts do not require reservations or tickets.
•Saturday, July 3, from 7 to 9:15 p.m., celebrating Independence Day with Fortunate Son, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, at Veterans Park.
•Wednesday, July 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Dreaming of You, a Selena tribute band, at Veterans Park.
•Wednesday, July 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Blue Breeze Band, funk and soul, Veterans Park.
•Wednesday, July 28, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Led Zepagain, tribute to Led Zeppelin, Veterans Park.
•Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m., The Suffragettes, top 40, Veterans Park
•Wednesday, Aug. 11, Kenny Metcalf as Elton John, Veterans Park.
Movies
Movies on the lawn at the Community Center on Peyton Drive will take place on Thursdays at approximately 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. All are rated PG.
The first movie, Onward, which required reservations and tickets, is sold out.
The following movies do not require reservations or tickets.
•June 24, Tom and Jerry
•July 8, Up
•July 15, The War with Grandpa
•July 22, The Croods: A New Age
•July 29, Frozen II
•Aug. 5, Raya and the Last Dragon.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Facilities open
More good news announced at the council meeting: city facilities will reopen Tuesday, June 1, including the Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Sleepy Hollow Community Building, Mystic Canyon Building, and Grand Avenue Park Community Building.
