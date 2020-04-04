Local social media sites have become an avenue to bring together Chino Valley residents who need help with those who are able to provide it.
This week, there are posts about individual actions as well as those of local groups who are providing physical, emotional and social support within the community and some that have extended beyond to the Chino Valley.
Below are just a few highlights of activities posted online by community members in the past week.
•Qiali Xiong and a group of friends from Chino Hills have been collecting personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and antiseptic spray to donate to local medical, police, fire and postal workers.
The Chino Hills mom posted photos of deliveries from the group to Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino, and in the most recent post, she offered to donate 57 N95 masks to any “essential” group that needed them.
Several people responded to the offer, including some nurses. The group is continuing its collection efforts.
•Nicole Aguayo of Chino offered free lemons and oranges with a photo posted of the fruit set in boxes outside her home on East End Ave.
She later posted that “everyone was taking what they need.”
•Teddy Bear Hunts, a worldwide program that has reached the Chino Valley, is reported to be an effective distraction for children during the coronavirus epidemic. Residents place stuffed bears inside the windowsills of their homes or in front of their homes, for children to view as they walk the neighborhood.
•Mom Susan Helliesen, posting on Chino Hills Connections, thanked participants and said the Bear Hunt was a relief for kids going “stir crazy” at home.
Known “bear habitats” as of press time were on Parkview Terrace, Argent Road, Antherium Drive, Via Casitas, Ashwood Lane, Pointe Coupee in Seville Knolls, Yellowstone Circle, Galloping Hills Road, Auburn and Amston Courts and Oakshire Lane.
The city of Chino is also involved. For locations, visit #chinobearhunt
•Paul and Karen Larson, leaders of Chino Valley’s all-ages ukulele performance group, have started playing together live on their Facebook page and on Zoom, a cloud-based video conferencing platform.
•The Chino Children’s Community Theater, founded by the Larsons, has a choir that meets virtually and has produced a song on YouTube, CCCT Virtual Choir 2020 – Anything Can Happen.
•Eighteen members of the Chino Hills High chorale group gave a virtual performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” after the Chino Valley school district had canceled its mid-March performance because of the coronavirus.
With each member using a separate recording, they were able to sing the song together from the inside of their own homes.
The video went viral after it was released by the school district, and soon caught the attention of media outlets across the nation.
The students were also featured in a recent edition of People magazine.
Within two weeks, the video had been viewed more than two million times.
Chino Valley school district public relations director Imee Perius said in an interview with a media outlet in Orange County that she came up with the idea, which she presented to choir director Laura Rutherford.
•Jaclyn Monique’s children have been busy painting rocks in Chino Hills that include sayings designed to uplift those who come across them scattered throughout the community.
