Future plans for McCoy Equestrian Center on Peyton Drive will be discussed by the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Commissioners will meet in council chambers and the public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
Community services director Jonathan Marshall said input is being sought by equestrians for ideas that would help attract horse uses to the facility.
“Any contacts beyond what we already have will be important so that we can reach out to those who might be interested in using the facility,” he said.
City staff plans to take equestrians on a tour of McCoy Equestrian Center for suggestions.
Mr. Marshall said he won’t have specifics until meetings are held with stakeholders.
The future of McCoy will be no less important to the city then it has been in the past, he said.
“The city council has been very clear on that, though I know some don’t want to believe it,” Mr. Marshall said. “We are going to be doing everything we can to promote the site for all types of users in the arenas, barn, and house.”
Mr. Marshall said the city has always supported the equestrian heritage and will continue to do so with the assistance of equestrians who ride in Chino Hills.
During a council meeting in March when the city approved the purchase of the 20-acre equestrian site for $1, under an agreement with the late Helen McCoy 25 years ago, more than 20 equestrians wrote letters of concern that the city would stop using McCoy’s as an equestrian facility.
All councilmembers vowed to keep it equestrian, with Councilman Peter Rogers suggesting that the matter go before the Parks and Recreation Commission to get the discussion going, or that a town hall meeting be held.
Equestrians suggested in March that equestrian sports are booming, and many riders need small and midsize horse shows, such as can be offered at McCoy’s, to practice and bring on young horses and new students.
