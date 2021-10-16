Chino Hills residents who would like to create the design for a new city flag have until Wednesday, Nov. 10 to submit their entries.
The city council approved the contest Tuesday.
The current flag contains the city logo on a white background, shown in photo.
The design should be accompanied by a 500 or less word narrative describing the flag’s features and symbolism.
Flag design guidelines should be followed: keep it simple, use meaningful symbolism, use two to three basic colors, avoid letters or seals, and do not duplicate other flags.
A committee consisting of Mayor Brian Johsz, a councilmember, a commissioner from each of the city commissions, a member of the Chino Hills Arts Committee, and city staff will judge the entries and award prizes.
Three winners will receive a Visa gift card in the amount of $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place. They will be recognized at a future council meeting.
The committee will also bring a variety of recommended flag designs to the city council for consideration.
They could be designs exactly as submitted or designs inspired from a combination of different elements from multiple contest entries.
All designs submitted, whether selected as a prize winner or not, will be considered, however they may or may not be used in the selection of a new city flag.
Any adoption of a new city flag would be done through resolution and a vote by the city council.
For directions, visit chino hills.org/cityflagcontest.
Information: city manager’s office, (909) 364-2610.
