The Chino Hills Planning Commission will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss plans for the proposed Holy Transfiguration Coptic Orthodox Church and other agenda items.
The church is proposed on Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive.
Residents who wish to access the meeting should enter the URL https://zoom.us/j/2685759176.
Those who want to join the meeting by phone should call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID number 268 575 9176.
The Coptic Church is returning to the commission with plans to add 6,103-square-feet to the multipurpose building for additional Sunday school classrooms and meeting rooms, 64-square-feet to the bookstore and tower, and 18-square feet to the sanctuary building, totaling 6,185-square-feet of additional buildings.
The church also is requesting a minor variance for a reduced side yard setback from 15 feet to 9 feet to accommodate the additions.
Last year, the commission rejected the changes because of their impact on the residential neighborhood to the south and on the landscaped setback in front of the church. The commission asked the church to shift the buildings and redesign the second-story classrooms to lessen the impact on neighbors.
In other business, the commission will take public testimony on accessory dwelling units and continue the workshop to the May 5 meeting.
According to a staff memo, the cancellation of two meetings because of the coronavirus delayed several development applications that are time sensitive and must be discussed Tuesday.
The rules on accessory dwelling units will be loosened to comply with the state’s affordable housing legislation making it easier for homeowners to offer additional housing on their properties such as rental rooms with a private entrance.
The commission will also consider allowing a time extension for Lennar homebuilding company’s proposal to build the fourth phase of Vila Borba on the east side of Butterfield Ranch Road, north of Avenida de Portugal.
