The Chino Hills mobile recreation vehicle will roll out to various neighborhoods with free after-school programs beginning Monday, Aug. 16.
The self-contained recreation vehicle provides a drop-in program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade where they can do their homework with assistance, make arts and crafts, have healthy snacks, and play outdoor games, board games, and sports.
Children can come and go, but they must sign in and out.
Parental consent must be obtained to participate and a signed emergency card must be on file. Parents should complete a child enrollment packet at the neighborhood site.
The program is not offered on major holidays and the schedule is subject to change due to weather or other events.
▪Mondays: Pinehurst Park, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., 5800 Park Drive.
▪Tuesdays: Butterfield Park, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., 17671 Mystic Canyon Drive.
▪Wednesdays: Community Park, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
▪Thursdays: Chaparral Elementary School, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 4849 Bird Farm Road.
▪Fridays, Alterra Park, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., 4921 Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Information: field conditions hotline, (909) 364-2738.
