Alice to take Chino on a whimsical journey

Alice in Wonderland is coming to the Seventh Street stage for the fourth Alice production in the theatre’s four-decade history.
Alice will follow the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole and embark on a magical journey filled with riddles and discoveries as she converses with the Cheshire Cat, checks in on the Caterpillar and Tweedles, enjoys a Mad Tea Party, and plays croquet with a cranky Queen of Hearts.
The play, based on the Lewis Carroll novel and directed by Dona Rice, will open Friday, March 3 and run four weekends.
Evening shows begin at 7 p.m. on March 3, 5, 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25. Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays March 5, 12, and 19.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Buying tickets well in advance is recommended. Tickets are available at the box office, 13123 Seventh St., or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org.
Information: (909) 590-1149.
