Alice to take Chino on a whimsical journey

Performers in Alice and Wonderland include (top row, from left) Leilla Grover, Adyson Estrella, and Tori Navares and (bottom row, from left) Kirra Allen as Alice, Selah Gonzales, Laila Alverez, Vivienne Rumbaugh, and Caroline Drown.

 Photo by Allyson Riley

Alice in Wonderland is coming to the Seventh Street stage for the fourth Alice production in the theatre’s four-decade history.

Alice will follow the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole and embark on a magical journey filled with riddles and discoveries as she converses with the Cheshire Cat, checks in on the Caterpillar and Tweedles, enjoys a Mad Tea Party, and plays croquet with a cranky Queen of Hearts.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.