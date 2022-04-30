Students living in Chino Valley Unified school boundaries can apply for the Youth Arts Scholarship and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship from the Chino Cultural Foundation.
The Youth Arts Scholarships range between $100 and $500 and are available to students in ninth grade through college and involved in an arts program.
The McCombs scholarship is $1,000 for students who are either graduating from high school this spring or already attending college currently majoring in music or music education.
Deadline is today (April 30).
Information: chinocultu ralfoundation.org or email chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.