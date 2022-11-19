Liquor store robbed, man jailed
A 37-year-old San Jacinto man was arrested Tuesday in Riverside County on suspicion of robbing a Chino liquor store earlier this month.
Anthony Rudolph was booked without bail into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, jail records show.
Chino police were called Nov. 3 to Benson Liquor at 5685 Riverside Drive on a report of a man armed with a handgun approached the clerk and robbed the business, police said.
Detectives and employees in the Chino Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center developed leads to locate the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.
The car was found Tuesday in San Jacinto and the suspect was located and arrested.
Clothing the suspect robber wore during the liquor store robbery and a handgun was found inside the suspect’s home, Chino police said.
Chino Hills police will conduct a DUI checkpoint, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 through 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Locations of checkpoints are not announced in advance.
First-time DUI offenders could face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, and could have their license suspended, police said.
“Any preventative measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety,” Deputy Derek Emery said.
Funding for the checkpoint comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Administration.
The 23rd annual Run for Russ will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Central and Chino avenues.
It is held in honor of slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 while on a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street in Chino.
Runners will pass by a memorial at Schaefer and 12th, honoring Officer Miller.
Cost information has not been released. Information: runforruss.com.
