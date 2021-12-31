FedEx trailer damaged in fire
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters work to extinguish a blaze Dec. 23 engulfing the semitrailer of a FedEx big rig at the FedEx Ground Facility, 15020 Flight Ave., Chino. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the trailer that was three-fourths full of items, district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said. “Firefighters contained the flames to the area of origin with no spread to nearby trucks or structures. There were no civilians or firefighters injured,” she said. The cause of the 3:43 a.m. fire remains under investigation.

