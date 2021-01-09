Chino police jailed a 33-year-old man Sunday on suspicion of hate crimes after three black men were shot at during three separate incidents that day.
One of the victims suffered minor injuries, but he was not hospitalized, said City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro.
Andrew Torres, a Chino resident, was arrested without incident at a home in the 6100 block of Anita Street, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
“Two pellet guns were seized from Mr. Torres’ possession and are believed to be the weapons used in these incidents,” Ms. Castro said. “All three of the victims are African-American males, not known to Mr. Torres, and innocent victims of these attacks. Officers determined these incidents were racially motivated, and therefore, a hate crime.”
Mr. Torres was booked on $1 million bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of civil rights violations and one count of discharging a weapon with gross negligence, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in a West Valley Superior Courtroom on Wednesday, records indicate.
Chino police were first called at 10:49 a.m. to the parking lot of the Superior Market at 12375 Central Ave. on a report from a victim that he was shot at by an unknown Hispanic man who was driving a black Chevy Tahoe.
“The victim was not struck, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived,” Ms. Castro said.
Ten minutes later, police received a report of shots being fired at the 7-Eleven store, 5684 Riverside Drive.
There, the victim stated a Hispanic man fired several shots at him before driving away.
“The front glass to the business was struck and damaged, but nobody was injured,” the spokeswoman said. “Both the suspect and the suspect vehicle description matched the earlier call for service at Superior.”
At that time, officers learned the vehicle was registered to a home in the 6100 block of Anita Street, and continued to investigate when a third shooting call was received at 11:39 a.m., Ms. Castro said.
That victim said he had been shot with a pellet gun by a Hispanic man driving a black Chevy Tahoe.
“The suspect parked the vehicle and went into a residence. The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention,” Ms. Castro said.
