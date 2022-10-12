Police in Chino Hills arrested a 21-year-old Chino man Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of armed robbery and assaulting an employee of a computer and technology store in Chino Hills.
Khaya Jerome Maphenduka was booked on $125,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputies were called at 12:09 p.m. to ASN Depot at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway on a report of a person trying to steal merchandise from the store, Detective Andrew McCoy said.
“An employee from the business confronted the suspect and took the merchandise back,” the detective said. “The suspect tried to reenter the store and a physical altercation ensued.”
The employee pinned the suspect to the ground and held him until deputies arrived, Detective McCoy said.
