Chino on road-building rush for Preserve growth

By Briana Munoz
With the ongoing construction frenzy at The Preserve, the City of Chino is trying to complete surrounding roadways to alleviate congestion.
By Briana Munoz
With the ongoing construction frenzy at The Preserve, the City of Chino is trying to complete surrounding roadways to alleviate congestion.
A Chino City Council workshop was held on Tuesday to discuss the status of road projects, led by Development Services Director Nick Liguori, who gave a brief history of the development of The Preserve.
The area was a dairyland when it was annexed to the City of Chino in 2003 with little to no infrastructure and very few public roads, Mr. Liguori said.
The land was home to 350,000 cows in a 50-square-mile area.
In 2002, Mayor Eunice Ulloa announced that the city had selected a land use plan for The Preserve, a 5,226-acre master plan of the agricultural preserve, and that annexation would proceed.
By the time buildout occurs in 10 to 15 years, almost 12,000 housing units will be built.
Landowner and master developer of The Preserve, Lewis Group of Companies, has sold off land parcels to individual developers.
The Great Recession in 2009 to 2011 impacted the progress of The Preserve, resulting in a flood of construction today, Mr. Liguori said.
The following street projects are planned to start within the next two years:
Pine Avenue, between Meadowhouse and Rincon Meadows Avenue, will be widened to four lanes. A temporary access for traffic flow will be provided while it’s under construction.
Pine Avenue, between Euclid and Johnson avenues, will be widened to six lanes.
East Preserve Loop will connect to Pine Avenue and the eastern leg of Bickmore Avenue.
Euclid Avenue will be re-striped to create two northbound lanes.
The city is waiting for approval from Caltrans, but a permit should be ready within the next four to six weeks.
Kimball Avenue will be widened on its north side between Main Street and Rincon Meadows Avenue.
Construction will begin once the city and Southern California Edison relocate six power poles.
Merrill Avenue will be widened to four lanes, on both the north and south sides, from Euclid to Hellman avenues.
The project will be built by the developers of Ontario Ranch Business Park and will take place over the next two to three years.
