A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy killed early Sunday morning when a tire smashed through his windshield on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles had been a longtime resident of Chino and was a Chino High School graduate.
Jeffrey Ryan McKee of Norco was driving to work at the Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles around 5:30 a.m. when a front tire flew off a Toyota Tundra on the southbound 5 Freeway at the 710 Freeway and struck the roof and windshield of his Volvo S40 that was in the northbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Central Los Angeles station.
Mr. McKee was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
The 35-year-old graduated in 2003 from Chino High School where he was high school sweethearts with his future wife, Randi.
They began dating in 10th grade, several friends told the Champion.
Deputy McKee is survived by his wife Randi, a special education teacher at Ayala High School in Chino Hills; his two children Hunter, 8, and Remilynn, 5; his parents Bob and Linda McKee of Chino; and siblings Jason, Justin and Jeremy McKee.
He was the second oldest of the four brothers.
A Go Fund Me account –https://www.gofundme.com and search for Jeffrey McKee— was created to assist the McKee family and to establish a scholarship fund for his son and daughter.
As of Champion press time Friday morning, a total of $34,961 had been raised of a goal of $50,000.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of veteran Deputy Jeffrey McKee, who lost his life due to injuries received during a traffic collision Sunday morning,” according to a statement released by the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff’s on its Facebook page.
Mr. McKee joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006 as part of the Academy Class #357.
He finished in April 2007 and was assigned to the Inmate Reception Center.
“Deputy McKee committed his professional life to Los Angeles County and protecting its citizens,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on its social media accounts on Wednesday. “The LASD family mourns the loss of Deputy McKee. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”
Officials at the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles will track and present the donations to the McKee family.
Lisa Arteaga, who worked with the deputy and is the Go Fund Me page organizer, said Deputy McKee was honored and grateful to be a deputy sheriff.
“It was apparent to anyone who knew him, he was most proud of his work as a husband and as a father,” she said. ”Jeffrey was a dedicated husband and father who always prioritized family and faith above all else. We, his sheriff’s department family, are completely heartbroken to have lost such an amazing, caring, hardworking man.”
Sunday’s incident injured another Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy, identified as Norman Anpree, 57, of Los Angeles, after his car struck the bouncing tire.
Deputy Anpree got out of his car and was struck minutes later by his own car after a motorist rear-ended it and pushed it forward.
Deputy Anpree was taken to Los Angeles County USC Medical Center with major injuries, the department said.
