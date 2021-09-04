The anticipation in the air was palpable as the first bull was led into the Chino Fairgrounds ring. Almost immediately, the bull charged into a crowd of people.
Spectators cheered as the daredevils leaped over the railing just milliseconds before they met the horns.
This was the scene at the Running of the Bulls Aug. 28 where dozens of brave souls signed waivers and entered the ring. Three full-sized bulls were allowed into the ring one at a time for about 15 minutes each.
The bullfight was part of the Chino Valley D.E.S. Club’s Holy Spirit Festival, a weeklong celebration of Portuguese heritage. The festival has been an integral part of Chino’s Portuguese community since 1959, according to Abel Dutra, one of the event organizers.
The Holy Spirit Festival was cancelled in 2020 during the pandemic’s height. Due to the gap year, the queens from 2020 were honored at the bullfight.
“From our perspective, we were very happy to have the event this year,” Mr. Dutra said. “The whole celebration was successful.”
The bullfight was also the first of its kind to take place in southern California since the pandemic began, according to festival announcer Helio Simoes.
Over 850 people showed up, Mr. Dutra said. Many of them were Portuguese Americans from as far away as Turlock.
After being fitted with a rope and special rounded-tip horn protectors to prevent serious injury, the bulls were let loose in front of the boisterous crowd, kicking and grunting as the men in the ring taunted and raced around them. Oftentimes, a bull would charge a group of people in the ring, causing them to leap out of the pit to safety.
If you wanted to get in the ring, you had to sign a waiver and get a special wristband.
A group of four volunteers tightly held onto the rope, controlling the bull if things got too out of hand.
A few people failed to outrun the charging beasts.
One man appeared to trip trying to dodge a bull and was tossed into the air, getting hit several more times by the bull before running to safety. A couple more were hit with the horns as they tried to scramble over the railing.
Roughly three or four people were hit overall, but there were no serious injuries.
Revelers also had the opportunity to play with a small calf that ran in the ring by itself for a few minutes. Children too young to go toe-to-toe with an adult bull got to face-off with a bovine that was more their size.
The bulls were provided by Ganadaria Vieira-Simoes, a bull breeder from the Chino Valley.
The festival also featured homemade Portuguese food, from traditional sweet bread and rice pudding to bifana sandwiches. A bar kept the beer flowing as festival goers continued the revelry well into the evening.
Music from the Filarmonica Chino D.E.S., perched at the arena’s edge, filled the fairgrounds throughout the evening.
Mr. Dutra noted the festival was put on by members of the Chino Valley D.E.S. Club who wanted to give back to their community. They also raised money to send some members of the club to visit their native Azores for the region’s legendary Carnaval celebration.
“Our membership all stepped up and really contributed to the event and to the club,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.