The city of Chino Hills has extended facility closures and the cancellation of classes, events, programs and gatherings through May 17 due to the governor’s continuing stay-at-home order and San Bernardino County health directives.
The city had initially scheduled the order to end April 30.
City manager Ben Montgomery said the city is prepared to modify the closures as soon as the orders change.
“We continue to monitor developments at all levels of government as efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 evolve,” Mr. Montgomery said.
Trails open
Although trails opened to the public April 25, most other facilities remain closed including city hall, the Chino Hills Community Center and its parking lot, McCoy Equestrian Center and its parking lot, the Chino Hills Skate Park, Vila Borba Dog Park, and Chino Hills Community park and its parking lot.
Parks may be used for walking, hiking, and bicycling but access is closed to vehicles.
All playgrounds and exercise stations inside the parks and trails are closed. All tennis, volleyball and basketball courts are also closed.
Street sweeping tickets are not being issued.
Curbside recycling and yard waste collection services remain in place, but Republic Services refuse drivers may not leave their vehicles to pick up waste that is outside of the cart.
Bulky item pickup and e-waste programs are suspended until further notice.
To access city services, visit chinohills.org/virtual cityhall.
