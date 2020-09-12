A “No on Prop 16” car rally will take place 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills held by the Los Angeles Chapter of Californians for Equal Rights (CFER) members. The group has similar rallies scheduled across California, according to spokesman Tom Chao, a Chino Hills resident.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the election year, Car Rally against Prop 16 is an excellent way to reach families, educators and community partners who work with CFER to fight for equal rights,” Mr. Chao said.
Prop 16, the repeal Prop 209 affirmative action amendment, is on California’s ballot in the Nov. 3 election.
A yes vote repeals Prop 209 passed in 1996 that stated the government and public institutions cannot discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to persons on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education or public contracting.
A no vote would keep Prop 209 intact.
For information on the car rally, visit stopprop16.org.
