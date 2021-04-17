The little church in Sleepy Hollow built in 1946 is the home of Stan Good who has lived there for more than 50 years.
The steeple is the only portion of the church residents can see when driving along Carbon Canyon Road at the Rosemary Lane curve.
Mr. Good, a sprightly 76-year-old who resides in the church’s living quarters, pulled on a rope in the foyer that rang the steeple bell.
Reverberations echoed through the canyon.
“I used to ring this to alert residents when fires started,” Mr. Good said Wednesday morning. “You can hear it from one side of the canyon to the other.”
The bell was cast in a San Francisco foundry and “came with the church,” he said.
He pointed out other items, like the communion table, a communion plate, and a sign with the words: Carbon Canyon Community Evangelical Free Church (see story on history of the church on Page A2).
Mr. Good dragged the sign outside for a good view, washed it down, and soon the deep red lettering seemed to pop against the white background.
Mr. Good and his former wife bought their first house on Hay Drive in Sleepy Hollow in the 1960s.
They were driving through the canyon and were stunned to see a for sale sign with a $7,000 price tag.
They fell in love with the green hills, grazing cows, and snow-covered Mt. Baldy, and scraped up $1,000 for a down payment.
The old church was next. They were driving down the hill one day in the 1970s and saw a for sale sign on the church.
“We looked at each other and asked why would we want to buy a church, and the answer was, why not?” he said.
With a down payment of $2,000 they purchased the church, two lots and the parsonage for $27,500.
They rented out the Sunday school hall for $250 a month which helped with the mortgage.
They eventually moved to Crestline where they bought a house and rented out the church.
They planned to sell the church to purchase an arcade and miniature golf course in Crestline, but it never panned out because the church wouldn’t sell.
“Thank goodness none of those plans went through,” he said. “We had a place to come back to.”
He later sold the parsonage for $35,000 which gave him enough to pay off the church and “put some money in my pocket.”
Sleepy memories
He remembers going to the Purple Haze night club formerly located at Carbon Canyon Road and the present Canyon Hills Drive to listen to bands and “party.”
He knew Fred Gentry who owned the grocery store not far from his home, an area formerly called Tidwell Oaks when it was built in the 1930s.
The house next door to Mr. Good’s church was built by Cleve and Elizabeth Purington in 1922, upon purchasing an 80-acre parcel they named “Sleepy Hollow” after Washington Irving’s the “Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Rosemary Lane was named for the Puringtons’ daughter. Their son David was on the water board and helped form the volunteer fire department.
Mr. Good once sold used cars that he parked on his property with for sale signs in the windows.
In the late 1970s, he served on the advisory committee of San Bernardino County’s Water Works District 8.
The garden
Mr. Good received unexpected attention last week when a resident posted a negative statement about his garden on the Carbon Canyon Community Connections Facebook page.
The garden is highly visible along Carbon Canyon Road near Rosemary Lane.
An outpouring of support was heaped upon Mr. Good who admitted he isn’t a gardener by any means.
He welcomed suggestions, posted his cell number, and invited neighbors to a garden meeting on Monday.
A few volunteers arrived, helped him with weeding, and pulled out some artificial flowers he had placed there to add color until the flowers bloomed.
The collector
Since the age of 5, Mr. Good has been a “collector” of items discarded by others in alleys, thrift stores, and garage sales. Some of those have found their way into his garden.
“I call it hunting,” he said.
He began finding plants that people had thrown away and decided to transform the roadside in front of his property into a garden.
He said he is looking forward to seeing his gladiolus bloom and is just waiting for his Russian sunflowers to raise their yellow heads to the sky.
“Look at the tomato plant,” he said pointing to a plant that was just about dead when he rescued it. A bright red tomato has appeared.
“And that basil was dying when I got it,” he said. “Even the avocado tree is from the trash.”
He said arundo, an invasive weed, is creeping into his yard and he hopes to find some young volunteers who can pull it out.
During the interview, a resident drove by and shouted, “we love your garden,” a sentiment shared by most of his neighbors who have honked and waved while he’s planting.
Mr. Good said he has never received so much attention and kind words in his life. As the saying goes, “a flower is a smile from heaven.”
