The eighth annual “Christmas Lights Night Ride” will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, hosted by the BOBie Cycling Club based in Chino Valley.
The slow, five-mile holiday ride will traverse through Chino’s favorite Christmas lights neighborhoods.
Participants should meet in the Starbucks parking lot at 12867 Mountain Ave. in Chino.
Co-founder Janet Berg encourages bicyclists to decorate themselves, their helmets, and their slowest bike and even “pump out your own Christmas tunes.”
The riding is slow and there will be lots of stops, she said.
Participants should bundle up if the night is cold.
The ride is not an official “club” ride and is open to the community.
Along the way, riders will encounter folks selling hot cocoa, cider and cookies, she said, and they may stop for some complimentary refreshments elsewhere on the route.
Bicyclists must wear helmets.
Mrs. Berg described the BOBies as a multi-level recreational road cycling club with leaders offering weekday, weeknight and weekend rides at many skill levels.
Rides have taken place in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains to the coastal communities between San Diego and Santa Barbara, she said.
To learn more about the holiday ride and the BOBies, visit meetup.com and enter BOBie cycling club in the search bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.