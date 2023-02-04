School resource officers added by cities

The cities of Chino and Chino Hills have added resource officers at the request of the school district to ensure that high schools are covered five days a week.
The Chino Valley Unified School District reached out to the cities at the beginning of the school year because the current resource officers have a 4/10 work schedule which leaves the district without an officer one day a week, school district spokesperson Andi Johnston said.
One resource officer is assigned per high school: Chino Hills High, Ayala High, Chino High, Don Lugo High, and Buena Vista Continuation School.
The Chino Police Department will rotate from a cadre of eight police officers to fill the position, Police Chief Wes Simmons said.
In Chino Hills, an amendment was made to the law enforcement contract with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for the addition during the Jan. 10 city council meeting.
Chino Hills community relations manager Valerie McClung said the deputy will not only backfill at the high schools but will also cover the two junior high schools, Canyon Hills and Townsend, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The new resource officer will work five, eight-hour shifts, she said.
The council voted to include the additional deputy at the same time it amended the law enforcement contract to incorporate an increase in personnel costs.
The sheriff’s department notified their contract cities in July 2022 that police wages were increasing as a result of labor negotiations.
The council voted to increase the contract by $515,587.
Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers said acts of violence seem to be taking place not only at high schools but younger grades as well.
“It’s important that we assist in adding layers of security and/or peace of mind to the parents, teachers, and students at the junior highs,” he said.
Councilman Ray Marquez said Chino Hills is one of the few cities that will have a resource officer dedicated to junior high.
“It’s amazing we can do this,” he said. “It is money well spent.”
Councilman Brian Johsz said as a parent of a junior high student, he has observed when resource officers have to be pulled away from the high schools every now and then.
“Full funding for Canyon Hills and Townsend will ensure public safety,” he said.
School district spokesperson Ms. Johnston said, “From a safety and security perspective, it’s in the school district’s best interest to have an officer on campus five days a week.”
