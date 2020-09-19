The City of Chino Hills has launched the “Get Back in the Habit” campaign to encourage residents to keep vehicles off the streets on street-sweeping days, after getting a break from tickets since March.
The city stopped issuing citations when stay-at-home orders went into effect but code enforcement officers are now issuing warnings to those illegally parked on street sweeping days.
The $43 tickets will not be issued until the city determines when to resume enforcement.
Once a start date is determined, the city will conduct an outreach campaign.
According to Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla, street sweeping keeps the streets clean and helps the city meet federal regulations to prevent debris from entering the storm drains and sending pollutants to the ocean.
Residents are reminded that basketball hoops may not be placed on city streets. Sidewalks and tree limbs that overhang the streets should be trimmed so the sweeper and trash trucks have clearance of 15 feet.
The city allows residents three street-sweeping waivers per year under certain circumstances. To apply for the waiver or to ask street-sweeping questions, call 364-2800.
