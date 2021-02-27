An at-a-glance look at the status of vaccine distributions in San Bernardino County is available on the county’s COVID-19 website.
Called a “dashboard,” this resource contains statistics on how the county is progressing on COVID-19 vaccines and includes information such as the number of doses that have been administered and the number of residents who have been vaccinated.
Other information includes a map listing vaccination numbers in each city, a listing of providers that have received the vaccine, how many have been administered to residents, and a vaccine inventory by Pfizer and Moderna.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman expressed disappointment this week that San Bernardino County is receiving fewer doses of the vaccine than other counties despite its efficiency in administering the vaccine.
His views are expressed in an op-ed piece on Page B2.
To view the dashboard, visit sbcovid19.com, click on “COVID-19 vaccine information,” then “vaccination data dashboard.”
The dashboard is best viewed on a desktop computer screen.
