The City of Chino will host a Pitch, Hit and Run competition for children ages 7 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (March 20) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Today’s event is one of the official Major League Baseball competitions for young athletes to show off their baseball and softball skills. Boys and girls will be split into four groups based on age. Information: (909) 334-3260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.