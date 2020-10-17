The suspect who reportedly shot himself in the head Oct. 8 after a carjacking in Fontana and an attempted carjacking near Ayala Park in Chino died Saturday at a hospital, Chino Police Capt. Andy Bjelland said Tuesday.
Richard Baez, 19, of Los Angeles, died at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Capt. Bjelland said.
Chino and Fontana police investigators said the man, along with two 15-year-old boys from Los Angeles County, shot and carjacked a 23-year-old Riverside man at Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park in Fontana around 2:50 a.m. Oct. 8, Fontana Police Department officials said.
The unidentified victim was in his vehicle in the park’s parking lot, fell asleep, and was awoken by three male suspects, who forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint, Fontana police said.
One of the suspects shot the man in the arm and abdomen before fleeing in the victim's 2012 Ford Edge.
The victim was last listed in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.
At 5 a.m., Chino police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 14000 block of Oaks Avenue. It was determined the suspects were connected to the Fontana incident.
The first officer on the scene saw three suspects in the area, police said.
A suspect fired several shots at a female officer, striking her patrol vehicle multiple times, police said.
The officer was not injured and she did not fire her service weapon at the suspects.
One suspect was caught before police found Mr. Baez with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The third suspect was caught later in the morning.
Sgt. Bjelland said the female officer is fine and will return to work later this week, following her scheduled days off.
