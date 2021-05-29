American Legion Post 299 in partnership with the City of Chino will commemorate Memorial Day in-person at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 outside the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
The event will include the National Anthem, the raising and lowering of the flag by the Chino Valley Young Marines, the laying of the wreath in front of the war memorial to those who lost their lives in service to the country, a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and seven military vehicles.
The remembrance ceremony will be livestreamed on the City of Chino’s Facebook page.
American Legion Post 299 Commander Don Avila invites the community to visit the Legion at 13759 Central Ave., following the event.
Information: Mr. Avila, (909) 591-3784.
Oakmont of Chino Hills assisted living center at 14837 Peyton Drive will hold a remembrance ceremony for its residents from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Chino Hills Councilman and Vietnam War veteran Art Bennett and Chino Valley Fire District Chaplain Keith Roby will join the ceremony.
A community barbecue and entertainment for the residents will follow from 1 to 2 p.m.
Information: Oakmont Chino Hills at (909) 606-3010.
Closures
Chino Valley district schools and the district office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Chino and Chino Hills city halls, state, county, and federal offices will also be closed Monday.
There will be no trash pickup in Chino or Chino Hills on Monday.
Trash pickup in both cities will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
Chino Hills city staff is available to respond to emergencies by calling (909) 364-2860.
There will be no mail delivery.
Branch libraries in Chino and Chino Hills will be closed as well as all San Bernardino county branches.
Most banks and the Champion Newspapers office will also be closed on the holiday.
The Chino Valley Fire District headquarters at 14011 City Center Drive will also be closed.
