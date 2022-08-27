The photos of 10-year-old Annabel Vincent and 5-year-old Autumn Jazzelle Lising, both of Chino, will be shown on jumbotrons at Times Square in New York City next month.
The photos of the Chino girls, born with Down Syndrome, were selected from more than 2,400 entries for the annual National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) video presentation.
The NDSS is a human rights organization that advocates for the Down Syndrome community.
The photos will be presented from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The video will be livestreamed at facebook.com/NDSS1979.
The New York City Buddy Walk will follow in Central Park.
Annabel will join the walk with her mom, stepdad, grandparents, and great aunt. The Anna Borba Elementary School fifth grader loves to color, dance, sing, and play with Barbies, according to her mother Christina Storm.
Annabel is on the Chino Challengers Cheer Team with the Chino Pop Warner. Annabel has been in remission from leukemia for almost three years and “is doing fabulous,” Ms. Storm said.
Autumn was a student in the Preschool Readiness Educational Partnership program for the past three years and is now enrolled in a general education kindergarten setting at Allegiance STEAM Academy Charter School in Chino, according to an NDSS press release. She has participated in ballet and is part of the AYSO VIP Soccer program designed to accommodate children with special needs. “She is active, sassy, and determined in life,” according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.