Parking permits to be issued for Parkside Village neighborhood

After years of struggling to find a place to park in front of their own homes, residents who live in Parkside Village in Chino could find reprieve when a residential parking permit area is established in their neighborhood.
The city council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve permit parking after residents complained that vehicles from nearby apartment complexes were parked “bumper to bumper” in front of their homes on a nightly basis.
After submitting a petition to the city council in January 2021, the Parkside Village homeowner’s association voted to approve permit parking in June 2022 for Doheny Drive, San Clemente Lane, San Simeon Lane, Oceanside Drive, and Cardiff Place.
City staff prepared a survey and determined there was enough evidence to support the establishment of the permit parking area.
Limited parking at Park West and Yorba Court apartments, both on Yorba Avenue, is forcing residents to park in the Parkside Village neighborhood, said residents.
Gabriella Silva, a resident of Park West apartments, said the apartment manager recently issued a limit of two cars per tenant at the complex’s parking lot.
“There’s really nowhere for us to park,” Ms. Silva said. “I think the concern here is against the apartment complex owners.”
The Park West apartment complex has 220 units and the Yorba Court complex has 28 units, according to City Traffic Engineer Dennis Ralls.
Seventeen residents, mostly from Parkside Village, addressed the council with Jo Reynolds saying that residents are forced to place their trash bins on the street to ensure they have a place to park when they get home.
Councilman Marc Lucio voted against the use of permits, stating that it wouldn’t resolve the issue. “We’re just kicking the can down the road,” he said. “They’re going to start parking in a different location.”
Mayor Eunice Ulloa asked City Attorney Fred Galante to work with code enforcement to request that the apartment complexes allow for unassigned parking for apartment residents.
Parking permits will be administered by the Chino Police Department, Mr. Ralls said. Residents will need to provide proof of residency and vehicle registration and will be allowed up to four permits, including two guest permits, at $18 each, he said.
Permit parking enforcement is expected to begin in the next 30 days after signs are installed. Enforcement will take place between 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week, Mr. Ralls said.
