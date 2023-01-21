Parking permits to be issued for Parkside Village neighborhood

Parking permits will soon be required in Parkside Village, a private community Doheny Drive, San Clemente Lane, San Simeon Lane, Oceanside Drive, and Cardiff Place.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

After years of struggling to find a place to park in front of their own homes, residents who live in Parkside Village in Chino could find reprieve when a residential parking permit area is established in their neighborhood.

The city council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve permit parking after residents complained that vehicles from nearby apartment complexes were parked “bumper to bumper” in front of their homes on a nightly basis.

