The City of Chino got one step closer in the redistricting process when the council voted Tuesday night to identify five neighborhoods with unique social, economic or cultural characteristics, referred to as “communities of interest.”
The city is redrawing the lines on council districts, a multi-step process that will eventually include submissions from Chino residents.
This was the second of four public meetings before potential maps are released for discussion.
The district lines must be redrawn every ten years based on information from the census. The goal is to distribute Chino’s population as evenly as possible into the four council districts while also considering demographics and communities of interest.
The mayoral position is not included in a district but has a citywide representation.
Chino must decide to either keep communities of interest within a single district or divide them into multiple districts.
The five potential communities of interest as presented by Jeff Simonetti of the National Demographics Corporation (NDC) are: The Preserve, College Park, downtown Chino/Civic Center, low-density agricultural areas north of the 60 Freeway and the Park East area that includes the neighborhoods surrounding Don Lugo High School.
The districts must not be racially or politically gerrymandered, be geographically contiguous and compact (meaning they do not bypass any people to get to another group of people) and must consider future growth.
In a growing town like Chino, where new developments in the Preserve seemingly pop up overnight, redrawing the council lines is a necessary step to ensure things remain equal, officials said.
Mr. Simonetti noted in his presentation to the council that the current district makeup is a bit off in terms of equal population.
District 1 is about 18 percent under population compared to the other districts, District 2 is about 19 percent under, District 3 is twelve percent over population and District 4—which is the home of the Preserve development—is about 25 percent over population.
District 4
One written anonymous public comment noted that District 4, which runs along much of the western end of Chino from as far north as Walnut Avenue to the southern border, should not be so large and should not contain both older neighborhoods in the north and the newer Preserve in the south.
Chino resident Stubbie Barr agreed during public comment, suggesting that District 4 be broken up and “grab a little bit of College Park to make up the difference.” There was also discussion about community boundaries, with Councilmember Walt Pocock noting that the downtown Chino neighborhood’s south border should be Chino Avenue, as opposed to Schaefer Avenue. City Manager Matt Ballantyne said further discussion about boundaries will take place at the next meeting once the census data is released in October.
The council accepted the neighborhoods as presented.
Once the census data is released, NDC will also release public mapping tools that will allow Chinoans to draw their own district maps and submit them to the city for consideration. The selection process will take place in January and February 2022, with final adoption of the new district map slated for March 15, 2022.
