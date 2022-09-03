A parent of a special education student in the Chino Valley Unified School District questioned the school board at its Aug. 18 meeting about the recent promotion of an employee to special education director after she was named in a 2017 lawsuit in another district for negligent supervision of a teacher charged with molesting two 15-year-old students.
Parent Darice De Guzman asked the board why the district promoted Cheli McReynolds to oversee the special education program when she had such a “controversial background.”
“Our district not only hired her in the midst of the case (in 2017), but now promoted her to director,” Mrs. De Guzman said. “Did you promote her because she is one of the few people who hasn’t left the department?”
Mrs. De Guzman said there is a high turnover of coordinators and specialists in the special education department.
“Every year it’s a revolving door,” she said.
“With the retirement of our previous director, did you find yourself with no other choice then to promote someone with such a risky history?” she said.
School board members did not respond.
The school district hired Ms. McReynolds as a special education coordinator in December 2016, according to Champion archives.
School district spokesperson Andi Johnston said this week that the settlement of the court case was reached in December 2017, after Ms. McReynolds began her employment with the district.
“While the district cannot disclose employee personnel records, we can share that Ms. McReynolds’ work performance has been positive, as is evident by her recent promotion to director of special education,” Ms. Johnston said.
Ms. McReynolds was the principal at Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights from 2013 to early 2017.
Los Altos High School chemistry teacher David Park, a Chino Hills resident and former assistant football coach at Ayala High School, was arrested in 2015 and later sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting two 15-year-old students, one in 2011 and one in 2014.
He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
A civil lawsuit was filed in April 2016 against the Hacienda-La Puente School District, claiming the school district ignored “red-flagged” behavior and failed to supervise the teacher.
By December 2017, one of the students won a $2.8 million judgment by a Los Angeles County jury, finding that Ms. McReynolds was a “substantial factor in causing harm to the girl.”
Ms. McReynolds was found “35 percent responsible” and Mr. Park “65 percent responsible” for damages, the jury stated.
Mrs. De Guzman told the board that she and other parents of special education students are trying to understand if there are underlying problems at the district office.
“Why do you continuously have issues hiring and keeping employees, especially when it comes to those that oversee programs for our most vulnerable students,” she asked.
