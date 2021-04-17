Large beam placed on new Chino High library
The placement of the main beam on the new library building under construction at Chino High School was commemorated by school officials and employees on April 8 who signed the beam before it was hoisted into place. Phase 1 construction at the north end of the campus, which includes the library, classrooms and offices, is estimated to be completed in March 2022. 

