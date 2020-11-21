The Chino Hills City Council will consider allocating $163,747 in CARES Act funding for a meal voucher program when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
Residents may participate in the meeting online.
Individuals in the low and moderate income category could qualify for eight $20 vouchers per month per household to be redeemed at participating Chino Hills restaurants, according to a city staff report.
The city would partner with the restaurants in a reimbursement program that would be launched in January and continue until March.
In other business:
The council will consider extending its 10-year contract with Republic Services waste hauler for one year with an optional five-month extension while the city’s consultant works on a request for proposals for new potential trash franchisees.
The city’s contract with Republic Services expires Jan. 31, 2021.
According to a city staff report, under the franchise agreement, Republic Services is entitled to annual rate adjustments for residential and commercial services effective July 1, 2021.
Also, because of increased green waste disposal costs, there will be an increase of 91 cents per residence per month, according to the city staff report.
The council will also consider several projects eligible for CARES ACT funding allocated for cities, including an emergency generator and transfer switch equipment for the Chino Hills Community Center and a video marquee monument sign.
To participate in the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
