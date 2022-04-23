The Chino Police Department produced a 14-page list of items defined as military equipment to fulfill the requirements of AB 481, a bill that requires law enforcement agencies to receive approval from a governing body by adoption of a military equipment use policy.
The Chino City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Eunice Ulloa absent.
The ordinance must be reviewed by the council each year based on a military equipment report produced by the police department.
A community meeting must be held within 30 days of submitting the report.
Police Chief Wes Simmons said the use of the equipment is to help officers de-escalate, create distance, increase safety, and preserve human life.
AB 481 defines the following as military equipment: remotely powered aerial or ground vehicles, mine-resistant and armored protected vehicles, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, two-and-one-half-ton trucks.
It also includes five-ton trucks or wheeled vehicles, weaponized aircraft vehicles, explosive apparatuses, firearms of .50 caliber or greater, firearm or accessory designed to launch explosive projectiles, “flashbang” grenades, tear gas, taster shockwave devices, 40 mm projectile launchers.
Chief Simmons said AB 481 is misleading in its use of the term military equipment because the department’s equipment is not obtained from the military.
The department acquires equipment manufactured by civilian companies, he said.
Chief Simmons said he believes the authors of AB 481 were originally going after the 1033 Program, which is a law enforcement support program where excess military defense equipment that otherwise might be destroyed, is transferred to law enforcement agencies across the country.
The chief said he believes the authors of the bill learned that most California agencies don’t do that, so they expanded the definition of military equipment.
According to Chief Simmons, the police department uses bearcat vehicles, specialized firearms, tear gas, sprinter vans, drones, mini-caliber robots, and pepperball launchers.
A community meeting was held on April 12 at the Chino Police Department to discuss the bill.
Chief Simmons said the residents were supportive of the department’s use of the equipment.
“They clearly understood how each tool helps officers to de-escalate situations and assist in the preservation of human life,” he said.
The police department received responses through social media that indicated support of the equipment, he said.
“Specifically, they stated things like ‘you have my approval’, ‘whatever it takes to catch [criminals]…’ and ‘I approve. Chino PD needs all the help they can get to fight the criminals,’” Chief Simmons said.
