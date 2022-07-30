22 additional charges filed against Chino Hills man accused of torture

San Bernardino County prosecutors added 22 felony counts Tuesday against a 59-year-old Chino Hills man accused of kidnapping, torturing and holding a 22-year-old woman against her will at his home between Jan. 3 and June 9 when the woman escaped to Alterra Park in Chino Hills.
“The new filing consists of five felony charges alleged for each month the victim was imprisoned,” the district attorney said in a statement.
Peter Anthony McGuire now facies six counts each of torture, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible rape, forcible sodomy and forcible oral copulation and one felony count of aggravated mayhem and false imprisonment by violence, according to San Bernardino County Court records.
Mr. McGuire is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Chino Hills police went to Alterra Park at 7:21 p.m. June 9 to speak with a woman who had visible injuries, Detective Ryan Girard said.
She told deputies she had been held against her will for six months at a home in the 16200 block of Cordovan Court and was repeatedly tortured, assaulted and raped, the detective said.
The woman had severe physical injuries that required hospitalization, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez previously said.
Deputies went to the house, but the man was not there.
Officers in a SWAT vehicle parked in front of the home the following day, and again the suspect was not home. SWAT officers destroyed the home’s garage.
Mr. McGuire was arrested the next day at a home in the 1000 block of Fuschia Circle Place in Placentia and was taken into custody several hours after he barricaded himself inside the house, Detective Girard said.
Ms. Rodriguez said after the arrest that Chino Hills police had been called to the house seven or eight times since Jan. 3 but no reports of domestic abuse were taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.