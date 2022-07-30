22 additional charges filed against Chino Hills man accused of torture

Peter McGuire

San Bernardino County prosecutors added 22 felony counts Tuesday against a 59-year-old Chino Hills man accused of kidnapping, torturing and holding a 22-year-old woman against her will at his home between Jan. 3 and June 9 when the woman escaped to Alterra Park in Chino Hills.

“The new filing consists of five felony charges alleged for each month the victim was imprisoned,” the district attorney said in a statement. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.