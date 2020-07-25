Tuesday’s Chino Hills City Council meeting has been cancelled because of vacation time taken by council members.
The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, the only meeting to be held that month. The council will meet in chambers and the public will participate online.
The council typically takes two meetings off in summer.
