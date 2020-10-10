Last week was a busy one for retiring Don Lugo High special education aide Irene Hensley, known by many at the school as “Grandma.”
After receiving a proclamation from the City of Chino on Tuesday, Mrs. Hensley was the guest of honor Wednesday at a surprise retirement party given by the Don Lugo community.
Mrs. Hensley, retiring after 16 years as a special education instructional aide, arrived on Wednesday at the high school for what she thought was a sports booster meeting.
Her granddaughter Madison, 10, greeted her with flowers and a hug. She and her mother Candi Foster had come from Oklahoma.
A car reception line extended from Chino Avenue to the student parking area and lasted for over an hour.
Former Chino Valley superintendent Wayne Joseph and Chino mayor Eunice Ulloa were among the well-wishers.
Mrs. Hensley visited at each car and often left with a parting message of “I love you” as they pulled away.
Special education teacher Shanette Encarnacion planned the event, emailing invitations to staff, former and current students, Mrs. Hensley’s family and others from the community.
“I don’t know how she does it, but Irene knows everyone in Chino,” Ms. Encarnacion said. She and Mrs. Hensley worked together for 16 years.
Students would stop by their classroom every day to visit with “Grandma,” she said.
Mrs. Hensley kept up with their graduations and sports activities and often attended games, she said.
Two generations of Hensley family members have now attended the high school.
“She loves Chino, loves Don Lugo and has a huge heart for kids,” Ms. Encarnacion said.
City of Chino
recognition
With her large family in attendance, Mrs. Hensley on Tuesday was presented with a proclamation at the Chino city council meeting. Mayor Ulloa said, “It’s been told that you bleed brown and gold.” “Oh I do,” Mrs. Hensley replied. “I have a tattoo of Don Lugo on my foot.”
The mayor read the proclamation stating that Mrs. Hensley began her service in the early 1970s working for the Chino parks and recreation department. She taught cake decorating classes, conducted city events and ran city youth programs.
Speaking at the council meeting, Mrs. Hensley said she will remain involved in the community.
“I’ll be here forever,” she said.
