Diapers and baby items can be dropped off during a drive-through event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the district office of Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez at 13160 Seventh St., Chino. Donations will be distributed to families in the Assemblyman Rodriguez’ district.
Information: 902-9606 or asmdc.org/gn.
