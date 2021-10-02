The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo held Sept. 25 attracted between 2,000 and 3,000 people who walked around The Shoppes at Chino Hills from booth to booth looking for information about products and services and collecting prizes and giveaways.
Live entertainment took place on the stage throughout the day.
Chamber President Zeb Welborn said many businesses attending the event said this year’s expo was “one of the best expos ever.”
“Every business in attendance was very happy,” Mr. Welborn said. “There were zero complaints.”
Several dozen businesses, mainly from Chino and Chino Hills, attended the annual expo.
