There are now 57 positive coronavirus cases in Chino and one death, and 53 positive cases in Chino Hills and one death each in those cities, according to data reported Thursday night by San Bernardino County officials.
Last week at this time, there 60 cases were reported in Chino and 43 in Chino Hills.
Up until this week, Chino’s total number of confirmed cases included inmates from the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW) prisons, explaining how the number for Chino is lower this week than last.
As of Friday morning, CIM has 71 confirmed cases and there is one confirmed case at CIW.
County actions
At a news conference on Wednesday, county officials announced the re-opening of all county parks, rivers, lakes and recreation areas, including parking lots (see story, top of this page); revealed an expanded “dashboard” on its website that includes deaths by city and cases by ethnicity and age; offered free mental health services to persons anxious about the pandemic; warned residents of scammers trying to exploit their concerns about the virus; and announced additional testing sites. For information on the dashboard, mental health services and scammers, visit the county’s Countywire newsletter at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/cao/countywire/. (See this page for future coronavirus testing sites.)
The numbers
On Thursday evening, the county reported 1,608 positive cases, which is 10.8 percent of the 14,885 tested so far. There were 77 deaths in the county related to the virus, which is 4.8 percent of the reported cases. The same time last week, there were 1,032 confirmed positive cases and 47 deaths countywide.
Other confirmed positive cases and deaths in the county are: Adelanto 15 cases, 0 deaths; Angelus Oaks, 1 case, 0 deaths; Apple Valley 20 cases, 2 deaths; Barstow 10 cases, 2 deaths; Big Bear City, 2 cases, 0 deaths; Big Bear Lake 5 cases (last week, 0 deaths, Bloomington 19 cases, 0 deaths; Blue Jay 3 cases, 0 deaths; Colton 54 cases, 4 deaths; Crestline 5 cases, 0 deaths; Fontana 186 cases, 4 deaths; Fort Irwin 2 cases, 0 deaths; Grand Terrace 15 cases, 1 death; Hesperia 46 cases, 1 death; Highland 57 cases; 3 deaths; Joshua Tree 4 cases, 0 deaths; Landers 3 cases, 0 deaths; Loma Linda 29 cases, 0 deaths; Mentone 8 cases, 0 deaths; Montclair 20 cases, 0 deaths; Morongo Valley 5 cases, 0 deaths; Oak Hills 8 cases, 0 deaths; Ontario 105 cases, 3 deaths; Phelan 4 cases, 0 deaths; Pinon Hills 2 cases, 0 deaths; Rancho Cucamonga 93 cases, 4 deaths; Redlands 81 cases, 6 deaths; Rialto 68 cases, 5 deaths; Rimforest 1 case, 0 deaths; Running Springs 2 cases, 0 deaths; San Bernardino 176 cases, 2 deaths; Twentynine Palms 8 cases, 2 deaths; Upland 56 cases, 8 deaths; Victorville 71 cases, 6 deaths; Wrightwood 1 case, 0 deaths, Yucaipa 172 cases, 21 deaths; Yucca Valley 14 cases, 0 deaths; undetermined locations 127 cases, 0 deaths.
Locations not listed have zero confirmed cases as of the last update.
