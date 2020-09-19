Congressional District 35
Norma Torres
City of residence: Pomona, more than 25 years
Occupation: U.S. Representative for California’s 35th Congressional District.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Labor Studies from the National Labor College.
Community Involvement: Did not reply.
Website: https://torres.house.gov/
One of my top priorities since entering Congress has been facilitating the transfer of Ontario International Airport (ONT) from the city of Los Angeles to the Ontario International Airport Authority.
I believe that returning the airport to local control will attract more travelers and businesses to the area and spur economic development in the Inland Empire. There’s no question that our region was hit hard by the recession and the housing crisis.
Now, as the national economy continues to improve, we have to make sure the Inland Empire does not get left behind.
This is why creating jobs and growing our local economy are my biggest priorities in Congress.
At the start of my term in Congress, I launched a Job Creation Listening Tour to learn straight from the community what we needed to do put the Inland Empire back to work.
Mike Cargile
Length of residence: Pomona, 23 years
Occupation: Independent Filmmaker
Education: Bachelor’s Degree - Business
Community Involvement: Church deacon, CYAA Coach and Board Member, Booster’s Club President/Ways and Means Chair, crossing \guard
Website: www.CargileforCongress.com.
I will vote to cut taxes, fees and regulations wherever possible and oppose any Federal legislation (similar to California’s AB5) that seeks to destroy entrepreneurship.
The solution to our economic situation is, and always has been, lower taxes, less fees and fewer government regulations.
Before the pandemic hit, our country finished what could quite possibly be the greatest decade in human history in terms of economics, prosperity and peace. Yet, we in California were still facing the highest taxes, the greatest exodus of businesses, the worst explosion of homelessness, the greatest decline in education and the loss of a quality of life unprecedented in our State’s history.
I will always defend the 2nd Amendment and always support, and never vote to defund, our police.
Chino Valley Fire District
Candidates are incumbents Sarah Ramos-Evinger, John DeMonaco and Harvey Luth and challenger Juan-Carlos Parra.
Sarah Ramos-Evinger
City of residence: Chino Hills, 23 years.
Occupation: Manager of an aesthetic medical practice in Brea with more than 30 years experience in business management with large corporations (AT&T) and small businesses.
Education: Studied Business Administration and Criminal Law in college.
Community involvement: Director on Chino Valley Fire District board since 2009; former director on the Chino Valley Fire Foundation (C.H.I.E.F.S) and currently serve as a liaison for the Fire Safe Council; won the Fred L. Burns award from the fire district on volunteer service; committee for the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and actively involved in church; volunteer as a Girl Scout leader, and AYSO soccer coach.
My first and most important priority as a fire board member is the safety of our citizens and our fire and emergency support personnel.
This is only accomplished by a commitment to listening to the needs of our community, and working together to achieve proactive, preventative measures and responsive action to effectively and efficiently meet the growing demands of our communities by using the latest technology, data and effective service models.
Fiscal responsibility in meeting the demands of our communities as they grow is another one of my priorities.
John DeMonaco
City of residence: Chino Hills since 1992.
Occupation: I am a retired Fire Chief. I have served on all ranks including Firefighter, Paramedic, Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief and Fire Chief. I was the Fire Chief for the Cities of San Marino and Westminster. I also served the Cities of California City, Placentia, Hawthorne and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA); Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Navy and made two combat tours to Vietnam.
Education: Azusa High School graduate; AS degree in Fire Science from Cerro Coso Community College, BA in Public Administration from the University of Redlands; graduate of the Executive Fire Officer program through the United States Fire Academy.
Community Involvement: Past president and past board member of the Rotary Club of Chino; past president and past board member of the Rotary Club of Chino Foundation.
I am on the California Special Districts Association (CSDA), Legislative Committee. This committee reviews and follows hundreds of bills annually and will take positions on bills for support, opposition, or to remain neutral.
Our position on bills gives direction to CSDA Legislative staff to meet and work with legislators to voice our concerns about the impact their bill will have on our District.
Additionally, if there is a bill or legislation our Fire District would like to pursue, through my involvement we have direct access to the Legislative Committee. I plan to continue my involvement on the CSDA Legislative Committee and remain committed to fighting for the best possible outcome for any legislation that would or will affect our Fire District.
Harvey Luth
City of residence: Chino, approximately 55 years
Occupation: Chief Operating Officer L&L Nursery Supply; Director Chino Valley Fire District
Education: Ontario Christian, Cal Poly Pomona
Community: Kiwanis Club of Chino, 26 years; President, 3-Way Thrift Store board; CrossPoint Church Deacon; past YMCA board member; past assistant coach and referee in Chino Girls Fast Pitch Softball and AYSO; former Chino Community Services Commissioner and Planning Commissioner.
As a Board we need to budget and prioritize appropriately to ensure we have the funds necessary to meet our requirements and maintain the District’s financial wellbeing. We must plan and invest in equipment, people, training and processes.
I will be an active participant, giving oversight to our budget and monitoring our financial reports. I welcome new ideas and techniques that improve our District and allow us to prepare and respond when you call.
We have supported investments in equipment and training to help the District meet its goal of a BleedSafe and HeartSafe community.
Our people are my next concern. We have well-trained, capable firefighter/paramedics.
Juan-Carlos Parra
City of residence: Chino Hills, 18 years
Occupation: 25 years in law enforcement.
Education: California State Polytechnic University Bachelor of Science - BS Business Administration and Management. Currently attending Cal Poly Pomona, pursuing an MBA.
Community Involvement:
Active in local youth sports and community activities, such as Scouting (Boy Scouts) and the YMCA. The family are members of the congregation at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills.
Website: jcparra.org.
While I do not agree that suddenly defunding law enforcement is a wise or just course, I have learned through my time as a scout, my time in the military, and my time in public service that being prepared is vital to success.
Legislators at the state and federal levels are working to pass laws that limit the ability of law enforcement to respond to incidents and even stripping law enforcement officers of legal protections.
As a result, our communities will likely find themselves turning to firefighters to respond to issues involving emotionally disturbed persons, intoxicated persons, and other quality of life issues, currently handled by law enforcement.
When this happens, our community and the fire district will need a board of directors that understands the challenges of these and the kinds of training, equipment, and organizational policies that need to be in place to allow our firefighters to effectively and safely serve the community.
