Four non-profit groups, the city of Chino’s public works department and its family counseling program have been recommended for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding by a unanimous vote of the Chino Community Services Commission earlier this year.
The city’s CDBG funding for fiscal year 2020-21 is $561,770. The federal funding is meant to benefit low- and moderate-income persons, prevent slum or blight, or meet an urgent need that poses a serious or immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community.
Public service programs are limited to 15 percent of the total CDBG grant allocation, which is $84,265 for 2020-21.
Non-profit recipients, what they do, and the amount recommended for them are:
Chino Neighborhood House, providing emergency food and small household items to families in need in the Chino Valley Unified School District area, $20,000. The organization had requested $25,000.
Family Service Association, which provides a senior nutrition program at the Chino Senior Center and other sites in the Inland Empire, as well as providing meals to homebound seniors, $15,000, the amount it requested.
Inland Valley HOPE Partners, providing food and shelter assistance to individuals and families in need in the Inland Empire, $10,000, the amount it requested.
House of Ruth, a program for victims of domestic violence, $10,000. It had requested $15,000.
The city’s Public Works Department, $10,691 for graffiti abatement. Department officials had asked for $16,271.
The city’s Human Services Department, $18,574 for family counseling. Department staff had asked for $80,225 because of the increase in requests for the low-cost counseling services, they said.
The city’s draft CDBG 2020-21 One-Year Action Plan, Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediment to Fair Housing Choice is now available for public review at the Development Services Department, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave; Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.; or online at http://cityofchino.org/government- services/communitydevel opment/community-devel opment-block-grant-cdbg-.
The five-year plan and housing analysis detail how federal funds will help provide decent housing, a suitable living environment, and opportunities for low/moderate income residents in Chino.
Anyone interested in commenting on the plans and fair housing analysis can do so in writing to the Development Services Department by 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2. The Chino City Council will vote on the plans and fair housing analysis at its 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 meeting in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Questions may be directed to Pat Cacioppo, management assistant, in the Development Services Department, 334-3355 or by email at pcacioppo@cityof chino.org.
