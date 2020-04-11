The Chino Valley received 2.30 inches of rain between April 5 and April 9, bringing the rain total since March 1 to 6.68 inches.
Since Oct. 1, the Chino Valley has received 14.26 inches of rain. This week, 0.01 inch fell on April 5, 1.11 inch on April 6, .41 inch on April 7, .11 inch on April 8 and .66 on April 9.
Temperatures are expected to reach 69 degrees with only a 10 percent chance of rain today (April 11) with temperatures reaching 80 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. No rain is expected through April 24.
