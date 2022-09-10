Five injured in four-car crash at East End and Riverside in Chino

Debris from a four-car crash is scattered across East End Avenue, just north of Riverside Drive in Chino on Tuesday afternoon. Five people were taken to the hospital after the 12:07 p.m. collision, caused by a speeding driver inside an SUV after running a red light, California Highway Patrol officials said. 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Five people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a four-car collision at East End Avenue and Riverside Drive was caused by a speeding driver in a GMC Yukon who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Debris was scattered across East End on the north side of Riverside where the four cars came to a rest after the 12:07 p.m. crash. 

