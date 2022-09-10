Five injured in four-car crash at East End and Riverside in Chino

Five people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a four-car collision at East End Avenue and Riverside Drive was caused by a speeding driver in a GMC Yukon who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Debris was scattered across East End on the north side of Riverside where the four cars came to a rest after the 12:07 p.m. crash.
“It seems to have been caused by a 40-year-old female driving an SUV that ran a red light and collided into the other vehicles,” California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga office spokesman Officer Stephen Rawls said.
The other cars involved were a BMW X5, a white Prius and a gray Prius.
The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol because it took place in the unincorporated area of Chino.
Officer Rawls said Thursday morning he did not have additional information about the collision, including the identities, ages and residences of the five people involved in the collision.
Chino resident Diane Ochoa witnessed the crash and said the female driver was inside the GMC Yukon on East End Avenue and ran a red light at about 65 to 70 miles per hour, striking the three vehicles.
“She struck the first vehicle, rolled over onto the next one and then hit the third car,” Ms. Ochoa said. “The Yukon then rolled over twice and landed right side up.”
Ms. Ochoa said she went to help the Yukon’s driver who seemed confused.
“She didn’t know what year we were in. She was conscious and said she was on her way to pick up her kids,” Ms. Ochoa said.
Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office at (909) 980-3994.
