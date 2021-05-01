Chino Boy Scout Troop 201 will host its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Cost is $5.
Food will be served in a drive-through at the church. Proceeds will benefit Chino Troop 201 for campouts, awards and participation in several activities throughout the year.
The troop is sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church.
