The legal owner of Country Fair shopping center on Central Avenue in Chino is PKI Country Fair SC LP and the Kimco name is not part of the ownership name. The error was made by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control in an article on the chemical cleanup of Allen Cleaners in the June 13 edition of the Champion.
The Chino Hills Public Works Commission discussed an ordinance on banning trucks over 5 tons, not the Parks and Recreation Commission as stated in an article in the June 13 edition of the Champion.
