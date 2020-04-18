Owen’s Bistro in Chino and Nothing Bundt Cakes in Chino Hills made Easter a little easier for families whose children have life threatening illness by providing Easter dinner and mini bundt cakes for the holiday last weekend.
The Let It Be Foundation, based in Chino, provided a list of families for the special deliveries.
The staffs of the two businesses alternated their arrival times, wore face masks and provided six feet of social distancing to make sure the families felt safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak, said Ann Lahr of the Foundation.
“The dinner and dessert was a welcome surprise to the Let It Be families, bringing smiles and gratitude for the love the community continues to show these families,” Ms. Lahr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.