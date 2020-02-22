Chino police jailed a 20-year-old West Covina man Sunday night on suspicion of attempted murder after a person was stabbed multiple times earlier in the day at a house party in the 6800 block of Joy Court in Chino.
Joan Gamora was arrested at 10:06 p.m. in Norwalk. He is in custody at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore, according to jail records.
Bail was set at $1.2 million.
Mr. Gamora was expected to appear in court Wednesday, records show.
Police were called on a report of a stabbing at a house party at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, but the suspect had already fled the area, Sgt. Dustin Tomicic said.
“As officers arrived, they encountered a large crowd from a nearby party and a 20-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds,” Sgt. Tomicic said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to repair internal injuries.”
The unidentified victim is listed in stable condition. His injuries are considered non-life threatening, Sgt. Tomicic said.
He said an argument started between the suspect and victim and the suspect punched, and then stabbed the 20-year-old man with a knife.
“Over the course of the day, Chino Police Department personnel developed investigative leads, which led to the suspect’s identity,” Sgt. Tomicic added.
Armed with an arrest warrant, Chino Police’s SWAT went to a home just before 8 p.m. in the 12700 block of Elmcroft Avenue in Norwalk.
Investigators also served a search warrant at Mr. Gamora’s home in the 2700 block of South Azusa Avenue in West Covina to recover more evidence, Sgt. Tomicic said.
Mr. Gamora, an active parolee, was originally booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga before being transferred to the Devore jail facility.
He is also facing a charge of driving on a suspended license after a previous DUI conviction, jail records show.
He is on parole for a prior assault with a deadly weapon conviction, Sgt. Tomicic said.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Tomicic at 334-3115 or email dtomicic@chi nopd.org.
