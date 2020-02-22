A request to turn a former remote-control race car track business on Oaks Avenue into an indoor baseball/softball training and recreation facility that includes batting cages was approved by the Chino Planning Commission Wednesday night.
THE FIELD 3 plans to provide fundamental instruction and theory in baseball/softball, as well as provide batting cages, pitching tunnels and open turf space for baseball and softball instruction.
Beginning in late 2009, the 8,055-square-foot building at 13871 Oaks Ave., building 8 was occupied by a remote-control race car track business. It moved to a neighboring city last November.
The site is in the Oaks Business Park and is surrounded by industrial, warehouse/distribution centers and general manufacturing facilities.
The hours of operation for the indoor baseball/softball training and recreation facility are anticipated to be 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
THE FIELD 3 owners and partners are Luis Gomez, a human resources professional with 15 years of baseball and softball coaching experience; Mark Cruz, a law enforcement and first responder professional, with 20 years of baseball and softball coaching experience; and Gonzalo Lopez, a software administration professional, with 20 years of baseball and softball coaching experience. All three have coached for high school, city recreation leagues, travel/club teams and private instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.