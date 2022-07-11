A 71-year-old man arrested last month by the Chino Police Department on suspicion of sexual contact with a child under 10 intentionally fell from the second floor of a housing area at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was pronounced dead three days later at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Frank John Olivas, a resident of Placentia in Orange County, reportedly fell from the second floor on July 4, Detective O. Domon said.
Paramedics with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and American Medical Response responded and transported Mr. Olivas to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.
“Mr. Olivas suffered multiple injuries from the fall,” Detective Domon said.
At 10:25 p.m. July 7, Mr. Olivas was pronounced dead, he said.
Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division are investigating, the detective said.
Chino police arrested Mr. Olivas at 7:25 p.m. June 25 after he left a hotel room in the City of La Palma, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Detectives were investigating into a report of sexual abuse against a child, learning a man had sexually assaulted a child who was known to the suspect, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Olivas was being held on $2 million bail on charges of sodomy with a child under age 10, oral copulation with a child under age 10, and lewd and lascivious acts on a child.
He was expected to appear in court today (July 11), jail records indicate.
