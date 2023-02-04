Saturday, Feb. 4
Run for Russ 5K run-walk, Chino and Central avenues, 8 a.m. Information: runforruss.com.
Hike the Valley: 3.4-mile Etiwanda Falls Trail, shuttle departs at 7 a.m. from Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
“Jewtalian,” final showing, 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Men’s Super Bowl breakfast, featuring guest speaker and NFL Hall of Fame lineman Anthony Munoz, 8:30 a.m., Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Monday, Feb. 6
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Constitution class taught by Douglas V. Gibbs, 6 p.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Cost is $10. Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Storytime celebrating Black History Month, 4 to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Tuesday, Feb 7
Suicide Prevention Awareness forum, 6:30 p.m., teaches parents how to recognize warning signs, Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, hosted by the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Free COVID-19 vaccine event, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: sbcovid19.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
CANCELLED: Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority meeting. Next meeting is 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, council chambers, Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Alice in Wonderland event, featuring crafts, face painting, balloon artist and DJ, 4 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3266.
St. Margaret Mary Church spaghetti dinner, 5 to 9 p.m., inside the parish hall, 12686 Central Ave. Information: (909) 591-7400.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
