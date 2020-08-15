Chino residents are asked to bring a shovel and durable containers to receive free compost and mulch from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the public services yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Chino residents must provide identification and a utility bill. Non-Chino residents can attend during the last hour, subject to availability of materials. Products are produced using the residential green waste stream that consists of grass clippings and tree shrub trimmings.
Information, 334-3472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.